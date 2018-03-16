Terra Firma Announces Territory Expansion For The Arkema Orgasol® And Rilsan® D Coatings Additive Product Line

BALTIMORE, Maryland — March 12, 2018 — The Terra Firma Company’s geographic distribution territory of Arkema’s Orgasol and Rilsan product lines is expanding. Effective February 1, 2018, Terra Firma now covers the mid-Atlantic to the Southwestern U.S. This includes the states of Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado.

The Orgasol® and Rilsan® D products are high performance polyamide powders, designed mainly for liquid and UV coatings. These high-performance additives improve multiple performance aspects of the formulation, such as abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, gloss reduction, hardness, and texture creation. They are used in multiple market segments, such as coil, wood, automotive, electronics, and transfer paper.

These products closely complement Terra Firma’s existing product portfolio. Terra Firma looks forward to working with Arkema to successfully introduce these products to its customer base.

For more information about the Orgasol® and Rilsan® D products, please visit www.orgasolpowders.com and www.rilsanfinepowders.com. Orgasol® and Rilsan® are registered trademarks of Arkema.

The Terra Firma Company is a super multi-regional specialty chemicals distributor. It offers stability to chemical suppliers and customers in an evolving world. The company serves 28 states, has more than 50 employees and covers a wide array of chemical markets, including CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers), plastics, construction, food, personal care, cosmetics, graphic arts, oil & gas, rubber, textiles and others.

The three founding companies of Terra Firma include Dunleary, DN Lukens, and D & F Distributing. Dunleary first announced its acquisition of the other two companies in July 2017, and introduced its new corporate identity, Terra Firma, in November.

Posted March 16, 2018

Source: The Terra Firma Company, LLC