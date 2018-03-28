Siren Unveils Neurofabric™, The First Textile With Microsensors Embedded Directly Into Fabric, To Help People With Diabetes Continuously Monitor for Foot Injuries

SAN FRANCISCO — March 28, 2018 — The first generation of health and medical wearables have had a long list of issues, mostly due to expensive, bulky design that forced users to change their behavior which led to low adoption. That’s why Siren, a San Francisco-based health technology company, developed Neurofabric™ — the first-ever textile with microsensors embedded directly into the fabric, making its sensors completely seamless and virtually invisible to the user. Plus, Neurofabric™ can be made on standard industrial equipment, making production of clothing cost-efficient and easily scalable.

Today, Siren is launching its first Neurofabric™-powered product — the Siren Diabetic Sock and Foot Monitoring System.

Siren Diabetic Socks continuously monitor foot temperature so people can detect signs of inflammation, the precursor to diabetic foot ulcers. Monitoring foot temperature is clinically proven to be the most effective way of catching foot injuries, and is up to 87 percent more effective at preventing diabetic foot ulcers than standard diabetic foot care.

Current solutions for diabetic foot monitoring rely on non-continuous and manual measurement. People who want to monitor foot temperature have to go to the doctor and get 6 spots on each foot manually measured for temperature, a time-consuming and inefficient process.

Approximately 56 percent of diabetic foot ulcers become infected, and 20 percent of those people with infected foot wounds end up with some type of lower extremity amputation. More than 100,000 legs are lost to diabetes each year in the US. Meanwhile, up to 80 percent of people with diabetes who have foot amputations pass away within five years.

“We built this technology because foot ulcers are the most common, costly and deadly complication for people with diabetes, yet there was no way to continuously monitor for these massive problems,” said Ran Ma, CEO and co-founder of Siren. “Our Neurofabric has endless applications across healthcare, sports, military, and fashion, but it was obvious to us that solving this specific problem is where we had to start, because it impacts so many and can mean the difference between losing a limb or not.”

For people with diabetic neuropathy, Siren’s socks look and feel just like a regular pair of socks and blend seamlessly into their daily lives. Comfortable and discreet, they provide continuous, clinical-grade temperature monitoring and health tracking over time. All they have to do is put on their socks like they would any other day.

“The Siren system has become a vital part of my foot care because it helps catch potential problems early,” said Melissa G., who has Type-1 diabetes. “The socks stay incredibly soft even after washing them, and remain comfortable throughout the day. I love that I can see the temperature of my feet instantly with the app and compare changes from day to day.”

Siren’s Foot Monitoring System includes a variety of patented technologies, enabling the standard manufacturing of integrated sensors, and simultaneous pairing of multiple devices, both of which were previously unsolved.

The subscription includes five pairs of new Siren Diabetic Socks shipped every 6 months, the Siren Companion App, and live customer support.

Siren Diabetic Socks Feature:

Neurofabric™ — Seamlessly-integrated sensors monitor foot temperature at 6 key points — the most effective method for determining foot health.

Comfortable fit — All socks are seamless and non-binding.

Machine-washable and don’t need to be charged

Moisture-wicking — Fabric removes moisture from the foot area to promote healthy skin.

Fresh socks every 6 months — We ship you a box of fresh socks every 6 months!

Customers who order in the next 30 days can lock in special launch pricing starting at $19.95/month.

Today’s launch comes on the heels of Siren successfully shipping its first batch of socks to their users. Previously Siren was named 2018 CES Best of Innovation, 2017 CES TechCrunch Battlefield winner, and AARP Consumer’s Choice. As part of today’s announcement, Siren is also announcing it has raised $3.4 million in seed funding from DCM, Khosla Ventures, and Founders Fund.

Posted March 28, 2018

Source: Siren