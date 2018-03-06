Rockline Industries Unveils Newly Refreshed Brand

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — March 6, 2018 – Rockline Industries today unveiled a newly refreshed corporate brand that showcases the essence of the company from its humble beginnings in Sheboygan, Wis. to one of the world’s largest manufacturers of coffee filters, baking cups and consumer, medical and commercial wet wipes.

Since 1976, Rockline has evolved from one manufacturing facility in Sheboygan, Wis. to seven locations with nearly 2,500 associates in three countries. From the beginning, Rockline has strived to live its core philosophy and values of people who do the right thing for customers and employees. That philosophy has now been realized in the new brand identity which includes a refreshed logo, creative and tagline, “people who make it right.”

“Our business continues to grow and transform so we thought it was time to update our look, our market presence and our commitment to customers and ourselves,” explained Randy Rudolph, president.

The revitalized look and company promise celebrates, in a clear and contemporary way, Rockline’s long standing commitment to treating customers, employees and the communities in which the company operates with the utmost integrity.

“Our promise is meant to be inspirational and it expresses who we are when we are at our very best,” explained Rudolph. “We have created a culture of excellence and every day our team of dedicated employees strives to make it right for the customers and consumers who depend on us to innovate and produce products that help people lead cleaner, healthier lives.”

As part of the rebranding effort, Rockline also recommitted to their timeless core values which are the standard by which all employees work, treat each other and interact.

Those core values include:

Renew: Invest all earnings in continuous improvement

Invest all earnings in continuous improvement Respect: Treat others as we want to be treated (associates, suppliers, customers, community and environment)

Treat others as we want to be treated (associates, suppliers, customers, community and environment) Integrity: Do the right thing

Do the right thing Teamwork: Individual goals are secondary to team goals

Individual goals are secondary to team goals Excellence: Best in Class

Said Rudolph, “While we continue to grow and innovate, our core values remain unchanged. That is what makes us the exceptional company we are today and will continue to guide us into the future.”

