PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy As Director

CLEVELAND — March 7, 2018 — PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), a leading global provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has elected Robert E. Abernathy as an independent director effective today. He will serve on the Audit committee.

Mr. Abernathy is the retired chairman and CEO of Halyard Health, Inc., a medical technology company specializing in eliminating pain, speeding recovery and preventing infections for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Mr. Abernathy was appointed to the role when the company was established via spinoff from Kimberly-Clark in 2014. Over his 32-year career at Kimberly-Clark, he served as President of the company’s Global Health Care business and held executive roles with responsibility for several segments, including Global Nonwovens and Continuous Improvement & Sustainability, Business-To-Business, Developing and Emerging Markets, and North Atlantic Consumer Products.

Mr. Abernathy received a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree from the Institute of Paper Chemistry.

“As we increase our innovation within the healthcare and consumer products industries, as well as expand in developing and emerging markets, Robert’s global business acumen and experience will be invaluable,” said Bob Patterson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, PolyOne Corporation. “We are very pleased to welcome him to our Board and look forward to his immediate impact, contributions and guidance.”

Commenting on his election, Mr. Abernathy said, “PolyOne is at the forefront of innovation, material science and service that truly make a difference in people’s lives. The company’s specialty journey continues to evolve and grow, and I am excited to be participating as a member of this diverse and talented Board.”

Posted March 9, 2018

Source: PolyOne Corporation