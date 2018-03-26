New ASTM International Geosynthetics Standard Supports Erosion Control

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — March 26, 2018 — A new ASTM International standard supports geosynthetic cementitious composite mats (GCCM), a new family of materials that can help control erosion, protect slopes and berms, and line ditches and culverts.

The new standard (D8173) identifies proper layout, installation and hydration procedures for GCCM. It also describes equipment for designers, inspectors, and installers as well as provides a checklist for contractors to use before installations.

“This standard provides details on fastening, overlapping, attachments, anchoring and other topics critical to good GCCM installation,” says ASTM International member John Paulson of Dison Contracting and Supply LLC. “The new standard will help minimize or eliminate common mistakes that may be made by a first-time installer.”

Paulson notes that because GCCM is unique to geosynthetics and erosion control applications, the committee hopes to develop more standards related to testing, installation, and classification.

Anyone is welcome to help create these standards. Become a member at www.astm.org/JOIN. The next meeting of ASTM International committee on geosynthetics (D35) is June 27-29 in San Diego, Calif.

Posted March 26, 2018

Source: ASTM International