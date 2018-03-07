Nanobionic® USA Announces FDA Registration

NEW YORK — March 7, 2018 — Nanobionic® USA announces today, that their products are regulated by the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as medical devices and general wellness products, as defined in Section 201(h) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Nanobionic® USA is FDA registered, and several Nanobionic® products are listed with the FDA as medical devices.

Nanobionic® technology is a high-tech patented coating that releases Far Infrared Rays (FIR) to the body. Far Infrared Rays (FIR) are invisible waves of energy that have the ability to penetrate, sooth and stimulate the human body.

Nanobionic® technology is the world’s most advanced Far infrared technology on the market, that delivers up to 99 percent of Far Infrared emissivity, which is the most beneficial to the human body.

Nanobionic® is a unique clinically proven patented technology that is applied to various textiles in bedding, apparel (active-wear, sportswear, military), and health care sectors, to name a few. All textiles that are treated with Nanobionic® technology offer the benefit of the safe and effective natural Far Infrared (FIR) energy to the body, which has been proven to stimulate local blood flow, delivering oxygen and vital nutrients to cells.

When applied to bedding products, it stimulates local blood flow, helps reduce cold hands and feet, promotes restful and quality of sleep, increases faster recovery and enhances overall wellness of being.

When applied to apparel it stimulates local blood flow, improves athletic performance, boosts energy, increases strength and endurance, enhances faster recovery, reduces fatigue, and increases general wellness of being.

Nanobionic® USA’s Founder & CEO, George Psipsikas, said: “We have tirelessly worked to perfect our technology and applied it to products that people use in their daily life, becoming a game changer on how people will be benefiting from clothing, bedding and various other products to improve their life.”

A recent breakthrough study also showed that Nanobionic® technology can reduce Free Radicals and Oxidative Stress on a cellular level. This is the first time ever that clinical studies have proven that fabrics (textiles) can provide such benefits to the human body, concluding that the application possibilities are endless.

Nanobionic® technology has received 12 international awards for innovation, and is the next generation in bio-functional textiles, combining science, technology and nature to enhance your life.

