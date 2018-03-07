Lubrizol to Exhibit at Techtextil 2018

CLEVELAND — March 7, 2018 — The Lubrizol Corporation announces it will exhibit at Techtextil 2018, to be held May 22-24 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. As a dedicated show for technical textiles and nonwovens, the event will gather leaders from the industry and provide Lubrizol an opportunity to showcase its portfolio of innovative coating technologies.

Lubrizol will exhibit in booth #2716, where company representatives will display coating technologies for applications such as performance apparel, protective textiles, transportation fabrics, home furnishings and printed fabrics. These include multifunctional, water-borne coating formulations that enable outstanding capabilities for modern textiles such as comfort, breathability, water repellency, flame retardancy and appearance.

“We consider ourselves to be problem solvers,” states Beth Malone, textile coatings marketing, Lubrizol. “We excel when we collaborate with customers to deliver the balanced textile coating solutions our customers need most. Whether that means improving finished fabric quality, increasing production efficiency, or achieving new levels of durability, we’re ready to assist. In fact, given the recent upgrade to our textile coatings lab, we can drive all areas of product development from start to finish – from chemistry to application to extensive testing – and provide custom solutions that meet and exceed expectations.”

