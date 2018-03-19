Leading Global Speakers And Expert Insight At OUTLOOK™ Asia 2018

SINGAPORE — March 19, 2018 — The fourth edition of the OUTLOOK™ Asia in Singapore closed last week to widespread acclaim as the ideal platform for key nonwoven professionals to network, do business and catch-up on the exciting potential of the Asian region.

More than 150 delegates from over 75 companies were in attendance for the opening keynote presentation from Unicharm CEO Takahara San on “The Realization of a Cohesive society in Asia.” The second day opened with a keynote speech from Dr. Han Xu, Principal Scientist Nonwoven Innovation at Procter & Gamble on “Innovation for Softness in Nonwovens: Focus on Asia with a Global View.” Other sessions featured expert insight on market trends and presentations on the latest nonwoven innovations and technologies.

The conference also provided a forum for companies to showcase their innovative products, developed by or for the Asia Pacific markets through the OUTLOOK™ Asia Award. This year, Unicharm were recognized for their latest diaper designed for premature babies, the Moony Preemie, a disposable diaper for low birthweight babies. Specifically designed to provide a gentle but snug fit for any baby, regardless of the size, the Moony Preemie is a true world first in infant absorbent hygiene.

Takahisa Takahara, president & CEO of Unicharm was honored by the recognition of his peers “We are delighted to receive this award for the Moony Preemie baby diaper, as we have worked very hard with our entire team for a long time to develop it. This product brings enormous emotional relief to the parents of preemies, and also complements medically-sound solutions for them”.

The two other companies shortlisted for the award were Eastman, with the Eastotac™ C100XF resin, a hydrogenated hydrocarbon resin, and Dow Chemical for a polyethylene fiber grade resin for staple fiber.

Concluding at the end of the conference, Pierre Wiertz, general manager of EDANA, said “With a perfect balance between Asian and Western companies, OUTLOOK Asia’s objective to build a valuable bridge between businesses on both sides continued to be achieved by this 4th edition, bringing a unique cross-fertilization of ideas and expertise. One striking example is the global record of e-commerce transactions in China in Absorbent Hygiene Products, a trend which is of critical importance to understand for companies who wish to thrive and survive in the 21st century”

Posted March 19, 2018

Source: EDANA