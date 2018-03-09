Kuraray Completes Acquisition Of Calgon Carbon

TOKYO & PITTSBURGH — March 9, 2018 — Kuraray Co., Ltd. (“Kuraray”) announced it has completed its acquisition of Calgon Carbon Corporation (“Calgon Carbon”).

As a separate subsidiary, Calgon Carbon will be reported as part of the Functional Materials Company of Kuraray, along with Kuraray’s Carbon Material Business Division. The Functional Materials Company includes the Methacrylate Division and Medical Division.

Randy Dearth, Calgon Carbon’s President and CEO, said of the completion of the merger: “This is an exciting beginning. For over 75 years, Calgon Carbon’s products, technologies, and commitment to our customers were the driving force of our business. And now, when combined with the support of Kuraray, there is no limit to what we can achieve.” Mr. Dearth and other members of the Calgon Carbon executive management team will continue in their roles after the closing of the transaction.

Masaaki Ito, Kuraray’s Representative Director and President said, “Today, Kuraray takes its carbon materials business farther than ever before with the addition of a global focus on activated carbon, activated carbon services, and filtration media. We are delighted to have the Calgon Carbon team joining Kuraray. We believe that this complementary combination will enable significant synergies and growth opportunities, and we aim to further expand the business as one of our future core businesses.”

Kuraray and Calgon Carbon have complementary products and services, and the combined organization will continue to focus on the highest quality activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services. The combination will strengthen Kuraray’s focus on contributing to human health and the sustainability of the environment through innovative and high quality products around the world.

Source: Calgon Carbon Corporation