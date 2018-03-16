Toray To Purchase TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V.

The global carbon fiber business field has been expanding steadily led by the demand for applications such as aircraft as well as environment and energy including windmill blades for wind power generation. In the aircraft industry, demand for medium- and small-sized, single aisle aircraft is growing significantly and the development of the next generation aircraft targeting such demand is expected to intensify. It is assumed that the use of thermoplastic prepreg will further increase for medium- and small-sized mass-produced aircraft, as the material enables to bring down costs by improving efficiency of molding of members. In the medium-term management program Project AP-G 2019, launched by Toray in fiscal year 2017, the company is promoting the Green Innovation Business Expansion (GR) Project aimed at contributing to solving global environmental issues and resource and energy problems in a group-wide effort, and Toray is pursuing business expansion and market development of the carbon fiber business as one of the core businesses under the project. While Toray already has a large number of transactions in the carbon fiber business for aerospace applications, the company was facing the challenge of further technology development in diverse fields including thermoplastic prepreg in addition to the existing thermoset prepreg and the establishment of a business base to respond to the anticipated expansion in demand in aircraft applications.