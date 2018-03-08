Techtextil North America 2019 Sets Its Sights On Raleigh

ATLANTA — March 8, 2018 — The 16th edition of Techtextil North America announces the 2019 premier trade show for technical textiles and nonwovens will be held in Raleigh, N.C. The relocation to Raleigh brings the show back to the heart of the North American Textile Industry, with drive-in access for many leading global companies and within minutes of one of the best airports in the United States, Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

North Carolina’s rich history in textile production dates back to the 1800s and today serves as the location of several of the most important global textile companies, industry associations and educational resources. North Carolina leads the U.S. in the textile mill industry with over 700 textile manufacturing establishments and over 42,000 industry workers.

In addition, North Carolina State University’s College of Textiles, located in downtown Raleigh, serves as a hub for textile research and development and as a primary supplier to the industry talent pipeline nationwide.

“We are thrilled to announce Raleigh as the Destination City for Techtextil North America 2019,” said Dennis Smith, president, Messe Frankfurt North America. “Not only is North Carolina an international hub for industry and innovation in textiles, but the city of Raleigh has become one of the fastest growing, more forward-thinking in the nation. Techtextil North America 2019 aims to provide a regional platform for the global textile industry to conduct business, and the concentration of companies, associations, and educational institutions in the area makes Raleigh the perfect location for our exhibitors and visitors to come together to do so.”

