Turf Nation’s Playing Surface To Make Its Fourth Appearance In ‘The Big Game’ On Sunday

MALVERN, Pa. — February 2, 2018 — Turf Nation, a leading manufacturer of high-quality synthetic turf surfaces, is proud to have manufactured the playing surface that will be used for Sunday’s Game, to be held Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“Many vendors attempt to lay claim to the NFL’s biggest game. The surface at U.S. Bank Stadium, that will be utilized for The Big Game on Feb. 4, 2018, was proudly manufactured by Turf Nation,” stated Turf Nation President Sid Nicholls.

This is the fourth time in the last six years that an NFL Championship venue has featured a surface manufactured by Turf Nation — Turf Nation previously manufactured the playing surface for the 2013, 2014 and 2017 championship games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, MetLife Stadium and NRG Stadium respectively.

Nicholls explained, “There are many good vendors in our industry. Turf Nation has manufactured 4 NFL surfaces, which is double the amount of the other vendors combined over the last decade. Our brand’s success is based on the recognition of prominent NFL clients and that the synthetic turf systems manufactured by Turf Nation optimize player performance and maximize player safety. It does matter what you play on!”

Keystone Sports Construction, an Authorized Dealer for Turf Nation, is also pleased with the success of the Turf Nation brand. “Congratulations to everyone associated with Turf Nation,” said Russell Lyddane and Chris Wright – the partners of Keystone Sports Construction. “It is simply amazing to have a 4th NFL Championship usage in last 6 years – obviously the NFL understands that it matters what you play on.”

Turf Nation’s NFL success, is a direct a result of how their turf systems are engineered to optimize sports specific performance and maximize player safety. Turf Nation’s synthetic turf systems are manufactured utilizing the highest grade C8 polyethylene fiber and Titanium Shield backing system, combined they ensure superior performance and durability. All components of a Turf Nation synthetic turf system are proudly manufactured in the U.S. and each surface is custom-designed to a team’s or school’s specific needs. All synthetic turf surfaces are field-tested by an independent laboratory prior to shipping.

Posted February 4, 2018

Source: Turf Nation