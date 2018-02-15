Suominen Initiates A New Growth Investment At Its Green Bay, WI, US Plant

HELSINKI, Finland — February 15, 2018 — Suominen, a globally leading nonwovens company, has decided to initiate a new growth investment project worth of approximately EUR 6 million in its production plant in Green Bay, WI, USA. The investment involves installation of new carding machinery representing the latest technology on an existing spunlace production line. It will improve the capabilities of the plant and further supports Suominen in the development and supply of new innovative products that make lives better, according to our purpose.

Once upgraded, the production line will, for its part, improve Suominen’s capability to supply high value added nonwovens for home care, personal care and workplace wipes as well as for hygiene applications, all categories where Suominen seeks to grow. Moreover, the investment offers more efficient supply of nonwovens for baby wipes for Suominen’s customers.

“The investment again demonstrates that we are serious about growth, in line with our Changemaker strategy,” Nina Kopola, President & CEO, says. “This is a clear upgrade to Suominen’s current production technology base, expanding our product offering globally and increasing our production capacity. In the long run, we can increase the share of nonwovens with high value added coming out of the Green Bay plant.”

