Saurer Launches The Innovative Allma TechnoCorder TC2 Into The Tire Cord Market

The Tire Technology Expo 2018 takes place from February 20-22, 2018 in Hanover and offers visitors the world's premier technology showcase with exhibits of equipment and materials covering the complete spectrum of the tire manufacturing process. Saurer will present the Allma TechnoCorder TC2 as innovative machine for tire cord production as well as latest developments in the tire cord twisting and cabling processes.

For the first time Saurer Twisting Solutions will exhibit the Allma TechnoCorder TC2 at the Tire Technology Expo. The high-performance two-for-one twisting machine has been optimized for the production of tire cord. Visitors will be shown the multistage twisting process of hybrid yarns for the carcass and cap ply as well as the production of chafer material.

Further innovative developments at the Allma CableCorder are the production of balanced 3-ply tire cord as well as the possibility to produce hybrid yarns both in the two-for-one and cabling process.

The Allma CableCorder CC4 with patented energy saving technology stands for highest efficiency. The cabling machine, which has been awarded the Saurer E³ label for triple added value, has won over the market. The innovative technology allows for energy cost savings of up to 50 percent and reduces the number of yarn breaks by up to 50 percent. Furthermore, it offers low noise emission and simple machine handling.

