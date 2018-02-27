Oxeon Awarded AS9100D Certification

BORAS, Sweden — February 27,2018 — Oxeon AB is proud to announce it has received the AS9100D Aerospace certification. This designates a high-standard Quality Management System (QMS).

“The official AS9100 certification is a very important step in the development of the company,” said CEO Henrik Blycker. “Even though we already deliver material into the Aerospace Supply Chain, it is important that we continue to improve ourselves and show our commitment to the market. AS9100 is helping to ensure that we are always ahead of the curve in regards to our methods, processes and documentation. This qualification gives us the opportunity to sign new contracts within the aerospace industry.”

The certification denotes the presence of a quality management system that helps ensure highly consistent products. It signifies the establishment of rigorous processes, procedures and policies that all Oxeon employees must follow. It encompasses standard operating procedures, work instructions, manual creation, process specifications, forms, and process flow charts for all aspects of the business – including marketing and sales, the product development supply chain and production, customer requests and product releases.

The AS9100 QMS standard, is the de‐facto standard for the world’s companies within the aerospace/space field, and it is an extension of the widely used ISO9001:2015 standard. AS9100 outlines some of the most stringent requirements for QMS and it is published by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). In Sweden, there are only 19 companies that have achieved this standard thus far, and Oxeon AB is one of the first companies in Sweden to achieve the newer version D (AS9100:2016).

Source: Oxeon AB