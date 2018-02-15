NetComposites And ACMA Announce New Dates For Global Composites 2018

ARLINGTON, Va. — February 15, 2018 — Global Composites, a new international Composites industry conference jointly hosted by NetComposites and the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA), will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, US on 27 – 28 June 2018.

“We are excited to host Global Composites in June with NetComposites. The focus of the event remains to provide our industry leaders from all market segments and areas with key global insights that will impact our entire industry,” said ACMA President Tom Dobbins.

“From opportunities in different market segments, manufacturing and technical issues, and business and management issues such as workforce development, attendees will gain a wealth of knowledge from the timely topical content and programming,” Dobbins added. “ACMA is pleased to continue its mission to provide leader’s in the composite industry opportunities to gain knowledge on industry trends and access to experts for networking and learning. The partnership with NetComposites for this conference will provide thought leadership on a global level that industry executives can use to grow and improve their businesses.”

Global Composites will explore the industry from a worldwide perspective, looking at high growth areas such as the US, China, Brazil and the Middle East. The conference will examine the global supply chain with particular focus on carbon and glass fibre manufacture and resin production. It will also look at emerging technology trends from around the world and highlight global market information.

Gemma Smith, NetComposites Communications Director, added “We’re really pleased to be working with the American Composites Manufacturers Association on what we are sure will be a great event that addresses real global issues and innovations. We are looking forward to providing a platform for companies worldwide to network and find new business partners, and ultimately progressing the composites industry.”

Source: American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA)