Nano-Care Deutschland AG Develops a Highly Sophisticated Impregnation For Textiles To Replace C8 Fluorocarbon Technologies

SAARWELLINGEN, Germany — February 7, 2018 — Nano-Care Deutschland AG, a mid-sized company based in Saarwellingen will offer a coating system for water and oil repellency that aims to revolutionize textile finishing. “Removal of ‘C8 fluorocarbon technology’, which will be banned due to its emissions of PFOS and PFOA, leaves a significant performance gap in the market,” says Oliver Sonntag, Nano-Care Director. “The great challenge for us has been to retain existing high standards of oil repellency – whilst eliminating long-chain fluorination. We have solved this problem by creating a special silicon dioxide backbone.”

The result – Nanoflex F-Bond, marketed under the umbrella brand INTELLIGENT HYBRIDS is based on liquid concentrates and is applied using common industrial dipping methods. For many years there has been strong pressure for innovation in the textile finishing sector to meet increasing regulation and ecological demands. As a spin-off from the Leibniz Institute for New Materials (INM), Nano-Care Deutschland AG sees a market potential amounting to the hundreds of millions Euros. “Our particular focus is on military, work-wear and health sectors which have to satisfy especially high performance requirements and currently have only temporary permission to use C8 technologies. Their elimination – particularly outside the European Union – is an important step towards achieving ‘ecological sustainability’ in the textile industry.”

Nano-Care Deutschland AG has been developing innovative coatings for textiles and other surfaces since its founding in the year 2000. On reorganizing its corporate structure at the beginning of 2018, the new Textile Effects’ department will develop further specialization in the sector. Specifically the company partners “private label” clients, be they manufacturers of surface coatings, distributors of chemical products or users of high-tech surface finishes. Currently, companies and consumers in more than 65 countries benefit from their multi-functional performance advantages.

Posted February 7, 2018

Source: Nano-Care Deutschland AG