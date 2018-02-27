Mitsui USA And PurThread Enter Into Distribution Agreement For PurThread’s Technology In Japan

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — February 27,2018 — Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. and PurThread Technologies Inc. have entered into a distributorship agreement for Mitsui USA to bring PurThread’s patented permanent antimicrobial fibers and yarns to textiles and soft goods across Mitsui & Co.’s vast production and distribution networks in Japan.

Amidst growing global health concerns, consumers and businesses alike are seeking solutions to reduce their exposure to pathogens that can cause odor and potential illness. Developed with manufacturers and product designers in mind, PurThread’s innovative fibers and yarns embed pure, natural silver salts to enhance its partners’ products with unsurpassed antimicrobial capability, durability, and freshness without any special handling requirements. Mitsui’s commitment to the development and market introduction of state of the art technologies in functional textiles creates a strong foundation from which its collaboration with PurThread is built.

“We are extremely pleased to have entered into an agreement with such a highly esteemed global company, whose broad interests span across many sectors where PurThread offers significant benefits. Sectors such as healthcare, apparel and home goods are all areas where PurThread’s proven technology provides permanent antimicrobial fabric protection,” said Lisa Grimes, president & CEO of PurThread Technologies. “We highly respect Mitsui & Co. for the diligence, research, and testing they have invested which has led to this agreement, and we look forward to working together to bring superior antimicrobial protection to every sector in Japan.”

Yasunori Kondo, general manager of Mitsui USA’s Lifestyle Business Department, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with PurThread on the development and marketing of products using their advanced antimicrobial technology in the Japanese market. With Mitsui’s extensive network in the high functional textile industry, we are confident our synergies will have a great impact.”

Posted February 27,2018

Source: PurThread Technologies Inc.