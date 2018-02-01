INDA’s Professional Development Center Offers New Comprehensive Absorbent Hygiene Products Training Course 

CARY, NC — February 1, 2018 — Product designers, developers and managers wanting to further their knowledge and expertise in absorbent hygiene products now have a comprehensive advanced training course available to them through INDA’s Professional Development Center. Full details can be found on inda.org/education, including the course syllabus and instructor backgrounds.

The new Absorbent Hygiene Products Training Course will take a deep dive into the nonwoven industry’s largest end market. The first edition will be offered May 22-24 at INDA headquarters in Cary, NC. It will be led by Terry Young, a former Research Fellow in hygienic materials at Proctor & Gamble, and supplemented with industry experts on SAP (BASF-retired), fluff pulp (Georgia-Pacific), films (Tredegar Films), and converting machinery (Curt G. Joa, Inc.).

INDA launched this new 2.5-day course to meet the need in the industry for structured, well-organized training focused on product design, components and materials, taught by an experienced sector leader.

Diapers, incontinence products and feminine care pads/liners will be covered in the course. It will look at the design elements and functions of the product parts, materials composition and performance tiers, and converting considerations for product design.

“We saw an unmet need for training that goes beyond a one-day seminar and covers the design and function of absorbent hygiene products more comprehensively since it is such an important sector for our industry,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President. “We are truly delighted to have Terry Young, with a long career at P&G in this area, as our lead instructor, and the support of four other industry experts. Participants will have much to gain from the experience and engaging presentations of all five instructors.”

Young is retired from a 38-year career at P&G where he was the company’s expert in nonwovens. He spent the majority of his career developing or improving P&G’s major disposable diaper brands. Young developed one of the first in-house material training courses for P&G’s baby diaper category and has trained hundreds of people from all levels. He was awarded INDA’s Lifetime Technical Achievement Award in 2011.

Participants will learn about the major components that are common to diapers and other hygiene products, including the Acquisition-Absorbent System, Chassis Containment Systems, and how materials are selected to enhance a component. Students will learn about the function of each component and how each one influences a product’s final design. They will also be presented information on testing, product claims, and the converting and manufacturing process. The course will conclude with a discussion on the knowledge and skills needed to continue the innovation in absorbent hygiene products for consumer markets.

The Absorbent Hygiene Course further builds on the offerings at INDA’s Professional Development Center, which was launched a year ago as a hub for training excellence by INDA with content from North Carolina State University’s The Nonwovens Institute (NWI).

The course will include a reception the first evening and breakfasts and lunches.

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry