Dartex Coatings Inc. Acquired By Trelleborg AB

SLATERSVILLE, RI— February 5, 2018 — Dartex Coatings Inc. has been acquired by Trelleborg Coated Systems, a business area of Trelleborg AB, Sweden.

The Rhode Island transfer coater and custom laminator will continue to operate from its existing premises in Slatersville and will retain its existing management team.

David Ripley, Managing Director of Dartex said: “This is a very exciting time in the development of the company, and as a management team we see this as a tremendous opportunity to further consolidate the company’s position as the world’s leading specialist producer of technical medical coated fabrics.”

“Dartex Coatings Inc. has been based in Rhode Island since the 1990’s, and we remain committed to maintaining this legacy of manufacturing and investment here.”

Trelleborg Coated Systems is based in Milan, Italy with the Trelleborg Group head office located in Sweden.

Posted February 5, 2018

Source: Dartex