BRÜCKNER Sets The Course For The Future

LEONBERG, Germany — February 5, 2018 — Due to the strong demand for BRÜCKNER lines in the last years, an enlargement of the production capacity was indispensable for the German technology supplier. There were no possibilities for expansion at the previous production site in Tittmoning (Bavaria), so that the company came to the decision to build a completely new site near Tittmoning, at a distance of a few kilometers from the previous site. The company management never even thought of moving the production abroad since by doing so the company would lose invaluable employees and thus decades of experience and know-how. The ground breaking in September 2016 was followed by a one-year construction period. In November 2017 BRÜCKNER began step by step to move the production to the new production site. In spring 2018 the moving will be terminated.

The new plant comprises 25.000 square meters of construction hall area and is provided with the latest production technology. Since this is a completely new building, all optimization potentials regarding material flow and work place design could be used. The increasing sizes and weights of the machinery components were considered in the selection of the height of the hall and the type of the installed crane systems. Thus, crane systems for the lifting of weights up to 20 tons and crane hooks in a height of 12 m are available for the final assembly.

The increasing sales success during the last years and the systematic expansion of BRÜCKNER’s nonwovens sector had a significant influence on the decision to build this new site. In 2017, BRÜCKNER sold in the TECHNO-LINE NONWOVENS product line several lines for the production of geo-nonwovens, light nonwovens consolidated with bonding agents for the medical sector, voluminous thermo-fusioned filler nonwovens for the furniture industry and thermo-fusion ovens for ADL, topsheet and backsheet for the hygienics industry.

Particularly in the field of hygienic nonwovens, a trend shows towards products of a better quality with a smoother hand and of more uniform texture. With the development of a new generation of air-through oven, BRÜCKNER created the preconditions to provide customers all over the world with the technology to produce these high quality end products. The successful sales of the new oven generation SUPRA-FLOW BA to renowned nonwovens producers all over the world confirms once again the innovation power of BRÜCKNER. Particular attention was given to a gentle transport of the not yet bonded web, a particularly uniform air flow through the web as well as a constant temperature distribution across the complete working width. Important findings from very different thermal treatment systems of related BRÜCKNER product lines could be integrated into the construction design.

The new oven type is characterized among other advantages by the following constructive features:

gentle fabric transport

minimum thermal energy required

high flow uniformity

constant temperature distribution across the working width

best possible accessibility of the oven chambers

easy to maintain

flow-optimized air circulation

use of belts with special coating with good detaching characteristics

working widths of up to 4200 mm in the standard design

production speeds up to 200 m/min

The continuously increasing number of inquiries for this new type of oven shows that the extensive development efforts were definitely justified and that the new belt oven corresponds absolutely to the market requirements.

BRÜCKNER’s nonwovens experts will with great pleasure present in a personal meeting the benefits of the SUPRA-FLOW BA air-through oven in detail to interested customers.

Posted February 5, 2018

Source: BRÜCKNER