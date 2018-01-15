Unifrax Announces Senior Leadership Change

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — January 15, 2018 — John C. Dandolph, President and CEO of Unifrax I LLC (“Unifrax”), headquartered in Tonawanda, New York, has announced the following change to the Unifrax Senior Leadership team today.

James Olchawski has been promoted to Vice President, Thermal Management – Sales & Marketing.

Jim will be responsible for leading the Unifrax global Thermal Management sales and marketing efforts, including strategy development and execution and customer service. Jim will partner closely with other functional leaders to drive innovation quality improvement.

In his statements, John Dandolph commented, “The Company conducted a lengthy internal and external search and felt that Jim was the best candidate for the role. The Leadership Team, Board of Directors, and I have every confidence that Jim will excel in this role and lead Thermal Management to new heights.”

Originally hired in 1992, Jim has held various increasingly responsible positions at Unifrax including Fire Protection Sales & Marketing Manager; Business Manager, Director of Business Development; Worldwide General Manager of Specialty Fibers; and most recently, Director, Industrial TM Marketing.

Jim has an MBA degree in Marketing from Canisius College and a B.A. in Statistics from the University at Buffalo.

Unifrax I LLC is a leading global supplier of specialty products that are used in many industrial, filtration, automotive and fire protection applications where they save energy, reduce pollution, and improve fire safety. The Company has 26 manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Asia, South Africa and Latin America and employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide.

