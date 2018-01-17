Thermore Is Going Back To ISPO And Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

MILAN — January 17, 2018 — ISPO and Outdoor Retailer have both become essential events for Thermore, the renowned Italian company which has been producing thermal insulation dedicated to apparel for over 45 years.

In 2018, Thermore will be present at both shows with its Iglounge, the igloo booth that represents protection from the cold. It will be presented with a new look and shape, it has grown in size, with a new set-up and an exhibition space that displays the most innovative garments of their customers.

Many top brands which trust and collaborate with Thermore have developed innovative new products for the upcoming season. Aigle, Callaway Golf, Chicco, Colmar, EA7, Karbon Skiwear, Mountain Equipment, Norheim, Peak Performance, Puma, Regatta, Rock Experience, Spidi e Sportful are just some of the brands that have made the decison to use Thermore® insulation. These brands have contributed garments to create a gallery inside the ISPO booth which will highlight items from their new collections.

After paying special attention to market demands, Thermore developed Freedom. Thermore® Freedom is the new thermal insulation designed to meet the demands of customers looking for comfort and freedom of movement. Freedom has an elasticity of 40%, allowing it to follow the movement of the body and ensure a better fit and comfort. Thermore® has always been synonymous for warmth, softness, quality, reliability, research and comfort. With Freedom, Thermore® offers an extended range of products, proposing an insulation that goes beyond the concept of warmth but aims at a 360° comfort.

Posted January 17, 2018

Source: Thermore