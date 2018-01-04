Northeastern Nonwovens Names Michael Roche As President And CEO

ROCHESTER, NH — January 2, 2018 — Northeastern Nonwovens, Manufacturer of engineered industrial nonwoven fabrics and composite materials, appointed Michael Roche as President and CEO, effective August 7, 2017.

“I see Northeastern Nonwovens as leveraging its strengths as a custom manufacturer of engineered, needlepunch nonwovens. What makes us unique is our ability to be flexible with customer demands, on-time delivery, small production runs or customer trials. Our real strengths are our technical and customer service focus and ability. We plan to leverage those strengths and expand our offerings to existing customers as well as new markets. We are only limited by the creativity of our customers’ hopes and wishes. If existing or new customers wish to enter into a conversation to develop unique and exciting new products, we are willing and able to partner with them and use all our resources to help us both be successful.

“Mr. Roche has over 20 years of experience in the nonwoven textile and filtration industries. Prior to joining Northeastern Nonwovens, he was the Sales and Marketing Manager for Duer/Carolina Coil, a leading manufacturer of industrial springs and coils. In this role, Mr. Roche focused on key domestic accounts and international opportunities. Previously, he held key management positions with Ahlstrom Nonwovens and Lantor Advanced Materials Group, including sales, marketing, and business development roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of New Hampshire.

Northeastern Nonwovens, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of engineered nonwoven fabrics and composite materials offering state-of-the-art, high speed needlepunch production process capabilities, mechanical process finishing, custom slitting and superior technical and service support from its modern 65,000 square foot factory in Rochester, New Hampshire, USA. Northeastern Nonwovens quality systems are ISO 9001:2008 registered and certified and their fiber based nonwoven fabric design capability offers custom fiber blending and multi-layer composite constructions to satisfy the most demanding application requirements.

Source: Northeastern Nonwovens