Nanowear And The Secant Group Announce Exclusive Supply Chain Partnership For Scaled Manufacturing Of Proprietary Cloth-Based Nanosensor Technology

NEW YORK — January 5, 2018 — Nanowear, the leader in cloth-based diagnostic monitoring nanosensor technology, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive, worldwide supply-chain partnership agreement with The Secant Group for scaled manufacturing and production of its medical-grade cloth-based nanosensor technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Nanowear and The Secant Group will have the collective obligation for marketing the technology and associated products.

Upon receiving FDA 510(k) clearance as the first, and only, cloth-based remote cardiac monitoring technology platform, Nanowear turned its attention to commercialization opportunities and engaging a manufacturing partner that possessed the unique and very specific materials and textile capabilities required for scaled production of its proprietary nanosensor technology. “Since our FDA approval one year ago, we have worked exhaustively to find the right materials technology partner and we could not be happier in this announcement with The Secant Group and their sister company SanaVita Medical. Secant is a perfect fit in terms of design, development, and manufacturing of medical device components and specifically, biomedical textiles, in an ISO 13485 certified facility. SanaVita Medical brings contract manufacturing and medical device processing services including finishing and assembly, packaging and labeling, and regulatory registration and compliance as an FDA registered facility,” says Nanowear Co-founder & CEO, Venk Varadan.

Additionally, Nanowear has continued pre-commercialization development of its undergarment and alert analytics product in Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) management, and The Secant Group’s manufacturing capabilities will be integral for scaling product inventory as the company plans to commence a large clinical trial in 2018.

The Secant Group is a market leader in the manufacturing of medical fabric, medical components, and biomedical structures. Through their history of creating novel technology platforms and biomedical textile solutions, they have become a highly rated vendor for leading medical device OEMs. “We were immediately excited upon learning about Nanowear’s technological innovation and bold vision in early 2017,” says John D’Ottavio, Senior Vice President Operational Strategy and Innovation at The Secant Group. “After spending months with the Nanowear team, we are even more enthusiastic about the numerous use cases already identified for a medical-grade cloth-based sensor and analytics platform. Partnering with Nanowear to bring this vision to market is truly what The Secant Group is all about.”

“We now have the opportunity to effect high volume sensor and analytic applications not only in diagnostic and disease management verticals but also in military, industrial safety, automotive, clinical research and beyond,” says Varadan. “Most importantly, Secant truly aligns with Nanowear’s vision in the evolution of the connected-self and materials-based digital health diagnostic solutions.”

Posted January 5, 2018

Source: Nanowear