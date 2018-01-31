nano tech 2018, The International Nanotechnology Exhibition & Conference, Highlights The Cutting-Edge Technologies And Materials Making The Super Smart Society (Society 5.0) A Reality

TOKYO — January 31, 2018 — This year marks the 17th edition of nano tech, the world’s premier nanotechnology exhibition. Five hundred organizations from 24 countries and regions are exhibiting this year, in 750 booth spaces, and 30 of those organizations are doing so for the first time. Including nano tech’s co-located exhibitions, we also anticipate over 50,000 visitors to attend the event over these three days. Exhibitors span such diverse fields as automotive, aerospace, environment and energy, cutting-edge medicine, AI, and IoT; this diversity is one of the event’s greatest strengths in promoting cross-field collaboration and groundbreaking new technological developments in a range of industries.

The theme of this year’s nano tech is “Big Issues, Nano Solutions.”

Nanotechnology is at once a core and a leading technology, indispensable to the new era of Society 5.0, supporting economic development and resolving social issues.

Special Symposium: “Nanotechnology Contributing to the Super Smart Society”

Each year nano tech holds Special Symposia, in which industry specialists from top organizations from Japan and abroad speak about the issues surrounding the latest trends in nanotech. The themes of this year’s Symposia are Life Nanotechnology, Cellulose Nanofibers, Graphene, and Materials Informatics.

Notable speakers:

Life Nanotechnology

Beyond Human Abilities – Watson is Revolutionizing Cancer Research

Satoru Miyano, Human Genome Center, Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokyo, DNA Information Analysis

Cellulose Nanofibers

Efforts for Practical Use of Cellulose Nanofiber

Masayuki Kawasaki, Nippon Paper Industries, Cellulose Nanofiber Research Laboratory

Graphene

Near term commercial opportunities for Advanced Materials, particularly Graphene

Ray Gibbs, CEO, Haydale

Materials Informatics

Artificial Intelligence Driving a Revolution in Materials Discovery

Douglas Ramsey, Vice President Business Development, Citrine Informatics

nano tech 2018, the 17th International Nanotechnology Exhibition & Conference

February 14-16, 2018, 10:00-17:00 Tokyo Big Sight, East Halls 4-6 & Conference Tower

Posted January 31, 2018

Source: nano tech Executive Committee