Monforts At Filtech 2018

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — January 30, 2018 — Monforts will once again be the only manufacturer of finishing and coating equipment exhibiting at the forthcoming Filtech 2018 filtration show which takes place in Cologne, Germany, from March 13-15.

As it goes from strength to strength, the Filtech show has this year attracted more than 140 new exhibitor companies, including some of the industry’s biggest players such as Mann+Hummel, Pall Corp. and Porvair for the first time.

Also making its debut at Filtech 2018 is Monforts customer BWF, a leading provider of filter media for industrial filtration and solid/liquid separation, with manufacturing sites throughout the world.

BWF produces over nine million ready-to-install filter media annually under the brand names needlona and PM-Tec. Some of the chief areas where its nonwoven media are employed are in biomass or coal-fired power stations, in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and in asphalt, steel and cement plants.

Of specific interest to BWF when selecting the latest Montex 8500TT stenter was its ability to thermally set PTFE fabrics without oil greasing in the stenter chain and in the width adjustment.

“This protects workers and the environment from harmful oil vapours and keeps the filter material clean,” explained Jürgen Hanel, head of Technical Textiles at Monforts. “The guarantee of reaching 320°C with a very low temperature tolerance and with an excellent housing insulation is a major advantage, so that an outside temperature over 60°C is never reached at any position.”

Hanel and his colleagues will be on hand at the Monforts booth, T8 in Hall 11.1, to provide information and advice on the wide range of production machines for filter materials made by the company — all of which are developed and manufactured in Europe.

A Montex 8500TT stenter in special execution is ideal for the preparation of filter materials for the drying and finishing of both wovens and nonwovens. It is characterised by high stretching devices in both length and width of up to 10,000N, and can accommodate operating temperatures of up to 320°C.

In addition, the company offers coating and printing heads for the application of chemical compounds together with padders and foam-padders for foam and liquor applications. Calenders for the flattening and compaction of the filter materials can be added for lines with working widths from 80 centimeters up to 7 meters. Explosion-proof dryers are also available for the risk-free application of solvents.

According to the latest analysis from BCC Research, the market for global nonwoven filter media was worth $4.3 billion in 2017.

Posted January 30, 2018

Source: Monforts