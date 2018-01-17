Hypercel Wraps Up Successful Exhibit at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS — January 12, 2018 — Hypercel, innovator of award-winning consumer electronics, finished an outstanding week at CES 2018 after unveiling its latest Naztech, HyperGear and Hello Gorgeous brand gear. Presenting to a record-breaking show crowd, Hypercel’s exhibit was its most successful to date, introducing new mobile products designed to power the technology of the future.

Hypercel’s headliners included:

Naztech SmartPack – a feature-rich smart backpack equipped to securely store and charge multiple mobile devices. Constructed from black ballistic nylon, the SmartPack is equipped with 20 custom storage pockets within three spacious compartments. Included are a padded pocket for a 17″ laptop that opens a full 180 degrees for TSA checkpoints, and a hidden RFID pocket to store a wallet and passport.

Naztech VOLT, a massive 27000mAh power pack in a light, compact case, equipped with an AC outlet and three high-speed USB ports– USB 3.0, QC 3.0 and USB-C– able to plug and power any mobile device. The VOLT is designed to fit perfectly with the SmartPack and power all of its mobile devices.

Naztech MagBuddy Fast Charge Series – Qi-wireless magnetic phone mounts, featuring adaptive charging technology that automatically readjusts to the power needs of any compatible device, up to 15W. The series includes Fast Charge dash, vent and windshield mounts for the vehicle, and a desk mount for home or office.

Naztech USB-C PD high-speed charging units, including 18W and 60W portable batteries, a 45W wall charger and a 30W car charger. Utilizing Power Delivery Technology, these devices will offer faster charging and more power to larger gear, including laptops.

Naztech Xtra Drive Mini, a thumb-sized, high-speed Micro SD card reader for iOs devices, capable of storing, transferring and sharing up to 256GB of content.Aimee brings a wealth of experience to FLEXcon, including Division CFO of Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group. She possesses extensive and diverse experience in financial analysis, financial modeling, forecasting and budgeting. She also served as CFO of Brooks Life Science Systems which achieved 25 percent growth over the course of only three years.

The SmartPack, MagBuddy Fast Charge and USB-C PD products will be available for purchase in mid-February. The VOLT and Xtra Drive Mini are both currently available.

Hypercel staff members reported the company’s new product lines were well received across the board, and hinted at launching more products in second quarter, including possibly releasing additional colors to the SmartPack line.

Posted January 17, 2018

Source: Hypercel Corp