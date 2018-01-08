Evoqua’s Geomembrane Technologies Help Control Odors At Canadian Wastewater Treatment Plant

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick/PITTSBURGH — January 8, 2018 — A large wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Western Canada has selected Evoqua’s Geomembrane Technologies for an odor control project. The WWTP treats millions of liters of wastewater annually — and with that comes the accompanying foul odors.

After a competitive bid process, a design/build team including Evoqua’s Geomembrane Technologies was chosen to provide a solution to the odor problem. Geomembrane Technologies’ portion of the project includes designing, fabricating, and overseeing the installation of several structurally supported covers for the WWTP’s primary clarifier tanks.

The tanks are located inside a building, and foul air from the treatment process creates an unpleasant environment for plant workers. The covers will capture hydrogen sulfide so it can be removed.

In total, 24 retractable covers will be provided to the plant by Geomembrane Technologies, as well as some non-trafficable removable panel covers for scum collection channels. The covers range in size from 22-28 feet (6.7-8.5 meters) wide and 24-32 feet (7.3-9.8 meters) long. The custom-designed covers consist of a sheet of high-strength fabric tensioned across a low-profile aluminum arched frame. This design allows the covers to be easily opened to access tank contents for inspection and maintenance.

“The covers will help control odors from wastewater treatment at the plant, as well as improve working conditions for plant operators,” says Geomembrane Technologies GM Victor Cormier.

The project is expected to be complete in spring 2018. The plant name is confidential.

Posted January 8, 2018

Source: Evoqua Water Technologies