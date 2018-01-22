AIM Aerospace Receives AS9100 Rev D Quality Management System Certification

RENTON, Wash. — January 22, 2018 — AIM Aerospace, a leader in design and fabrication of advanced composite structures, announces the audit completion and achievement of AS9100 Rev. D Quality Management Systems Certification. The certification signifies three of its facilities, located in Renton, Sumner and Auburn, WA, comply with the new requirements of the AS9100 Rev D quality management system.

Developed specifically for the aircraft, space and defense industries, AS9100 is designed to meet the stringent, complex and unique demands of these markets. AIM had been certified to AS9100 Rev C previously, and is proud of this new certification. Revision D added several requirements to ensure that companies have robust and sustainable processes to consistently deliver quality products on-time, while mitigating risk.

“Receiving this certification is a testament of what AIM can achieve with clear leadership and accountability. Being certified for ISO 9100D is not to be taken for granted and is crucial to our customers,” said Daniele Cagnatel, CEO of AIM Aerospace, “The new emphasis on product safety, counterfeit parts, and human factors will make our systems even stronger while continuing to provide quality product and unparalleled customer support to our aerospace customers.”

AIM Aerospace, is a Washington based advanced manufacturer company offering a full line of services from design, analysis, prototyping and intelligent production of advanced composite products. AIM manufactures and engineer’s products for the aerospace and defense markets. With 4 Center of Excellence locations, including a Research and Technology Center, AIM provides manufacturing technologies that will define the way we fly.

Posted January 22, 2018

Source: AIM Aerospace