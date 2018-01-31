Innovation And Expert Insight At OUTLOOK ™ Asia: Asia’s Conference For Nonwoven Personal Care And Hygiene Products

BRUSSELS — January 31, 2018 — EDANA, the global association serving the nonwovens and related industries, will host the fourth edition of OUTLOOK™ Asia in Singapore from the 14th to the 15th of March. The conference, the ideal platform for key nonwoven professionals around the globe to network, do business and catch-up on developments in Asia Pacific, will be held at the Parkroyal on Pickering Hotel.
“OUTLOOK™ Asia is now firmly established as a must-attend event for ambitious companies with an interest in the region, and EDANA are proud to once again provide a platform for innovation and business to flourish” said Pierre Wiertz, General Manager of EDANA.
The conference will open with a keynote presentation from Unicharm CEO, Takahara-san, on ‘The Realisation of a Cohesive Society in Asia’. The second day will begin with a keynote speech from Dr. Han Xu, Principal Scientist, Nonwoven Innovation at Procter & Gamble, on ‘Innovation for Softness in Nonwovens: Focus on Asia with a Global View’.
Further presentations include:
- Outlook of Absorbent Hygiene Products in Asia Pacific: Trends & Opportunities
- Sanitary Pads Markets in Emerging Countries – The Case of India
- Adhesive Innovations to Enable Next Generation Hygiene Products
- Comfort, Fit and Value for Future Innovation
- Overview of the Chinese Market for Hygiene Products
- Absorbent Nonwovens for Hygiene Applications, Challenges and Innovations
- Turning Trends into Reality: How RF5 Technology and Digitalization Will Change Spunmelt Production
The conference also provides a unique forum for companies to showcase their latest products and services, developed within or for the Asia Pacific markets. The most innovative are eligible for the OUTLOOK™ Asia Award, which honours invention and originality in our industry.
Source: EDANA