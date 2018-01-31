Innovation And Expert Insight At OUTLOOK ™ Asia: Asia’s Conference For Nonwoven Personal Care And Hygiene Products

BRUSSELS — January 31, 2018 — EDANA, the global association serving the nonwovens and related industries, will host the fourth edition of OUTLOOK™ Asia in Singapore from the 14th to the 15th of March. The conference, the ideal platform for key nonwoven professionals around the globe to network, do business and catch-up on developments in Asia Pacific, will be held at the Parkroyal on Pickering Hotel.

“OUTLOOK™ Asia is now firmly established as a must-attend event for ambitious companies with an interest in the region, and EDANA are proud to once again provide a platform for innovation and business to flourish” said Pierre Wiertz, General Manager of EDANA.

The conference will open with a keynote presentation from Unicharm CEO, Takahara-san, on ‘The Realisation of a Cohesive Society in Asia’. The second day will begin with a keynote speech from Dr. Han Xu, Principal Scientist, Nonwoven Innovation at Procter & Gamble, on ‘Innovation for Softness in Nonwovens: Focus on Asia with a Global View’.

Further presentations include:

Outlook of Absorbent Hygiene Products in Asia Pacific: Trends & Opportunities

Sanitary Pads Markets in Emerging Countries – The Case of India

Adhesive Innovations to Enable Next Generation Hygiene Products

Comfort, Fit and Value for Future Innovation

Overview of the Chinese Market for Hygiene Products

Absorbent Nonwovens for Hygiene Applications, Challenges and Innovations

Turning Trends into Reality: How RF5 Technology and Digitalization Will Change Spunmelt Production

The conference also provides a unique forum for companies to showcase their latest products and services, developed within or for the Asia Pacific markets. The most innovative are eligible for the OUTLOOK™ Asia Award, which honours invention and originality in our industry.

Posted January 31, 2018

Source: EDANA