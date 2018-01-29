Grupo Antolin Establishing Three Separate Facilities In Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January 23, 2018 — Grupo Antolin, a designer and manufacturer of components for the automotive industry, is launching new operations in Spartanburg County by establishing three separate facilities. The $50 million investment is expected to create more than 150 new jobs over the next five years.

Grupo Antolin offers high-value-added solutions for vehicle interiors, including overhead systems, doors, lighting, cockpits and interior trim. Headquartered in Spain, Grupo Antolin is an international automotive supplier with 149 plants in 26 countries.

With three different locations across Spartanburg County, the company’s new operations will manufacture doors and hard trim for several automotive firms. Hiring for the new positions is currently underway, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“This investment strengthens Grupo Antolin’s commitment to the U.S., one of the world’s most important markets for the automotive sector. In 1994, Grupo Antolin founded its first production facility in Chicago; and, currently, the company has 13 production centers and a workforce of 4,500 people in the country.” –Grupo Antolin NAFTA Regional President Pablo Baroja

“Today’s announcement, and the 150 new jobs that come with it, will change the lives of South Carolinians in Spartanburg County. I’m proud to congratulate Grupo Antolin and look forward to watching them grow and thrive here for many years to come.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“The automotive sector continues to be a real driver of our state’s manufacturing industry and our economy as a whole. When companies like Grupo Antolin choose to locate here, it not only creates jobs and wealth for South Carolinians, but also enhances our reputation as a global automotive powerhouse.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Grupo Antolin represents another great example of a local expansion contributing to the automotive supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem of Spartanburg and the region. Their continued success is a testament to the strength of the company and the strength of the Spartanburg business environment.” –David Britt, Spartanburg County Economic Development Committee Chairman and Economic Futures Group Board Member

