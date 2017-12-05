The Faction Collective Releases New Prime Series Ski Collection Reinforced By TeXtreme®

BORAS, Sweden — December 5, 2017 — Swiss-based Faction Skis has teamed with world-renowned freeride skier and mountaineer Sam Anthamatten to create a new Prime Series ski collection reinforced with TeXtreme® technology. The Prime Series is the result of decades of material testing and innovations to create a true high performance, lightweight, big mountain ski.

Faction and Anthamatten set out to create a ski without compromise and the Prime 4.0 was born. Weighing only 1740 grams each, the use of a hybrid balsa/flax core and three layers of TeXtreme allow the Prime Series to conquer technical ascents and descents without concession. The Prime 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 models round out the new all-mountain touring series.

“We’re so proud of these skis, where you can feel that we didn’t make any compromises. The Prime Series skis are light, stable, nimble and yet powerful. It’s a ski that can perform in all conditions. We teamed up with TeXtreme to optimize our skis so that they would be exactly as we wanted them to be — a high-tech, almost impossibly perfect, balanced ski.” says Patrik Sannes, Product Engineer at Faction Collective.

TeXtreme Technology is based on spreading tows (yarns) into very thin tapes and then weaving these tapes together to create ultralight and ultrathin woven fabrics which take advantage of proven thin ply theory to improve impact performance while reducing weight when compared to conventional woven carbon fiber fabrics.

Sannes continues, “We use TeXtreme®in a bias orientation to achieve extreme torsional stiffness. By using TeXtreme as layers within our ski’s laminate, we place TeXtreme® at varying angles and axes, thereby spreading stability and stiffness across the whole width and length of the ski.”

Alongside the use of TeXtreme in skis, TeXtreme can be found in Formula 1, America’s Cup, NASCAR, Le Mans, Indy Car, ice hockey, golf, bicycles, tennis, surf boards, table tennis, rowing shells, canoes, skis, snowboards, and various industrial and advanced aerospace applications.

Posted December 5, 2017

Source: TeXtreme®