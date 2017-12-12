Reed Exhibitions Announces Launch Of Functional Fabric Fair Powered By PERFORMANCE DAYS®

NORWALK, Conn. — December 12, 2017 — In partnership with PERFORMANCE DAYS®, the prominent functional fabrics fair produced by Design & Development GmbH Textile Consult, Germany, Reed Exhibitions announces the launch of the U.S. Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®. The sourcing event for high performance functional fabrics and accessories will be staged during New York Market Week, July 23-24, and co-located with multiple fashion market events at the Javits Center.

“Following the successful launch of a performance and sports textile sourcing program within the PGA Merchandise Show and through considerable industry research, a need for a U.S.-based functional fabric fair has become apparent,” said Steve McCullough of Reed Exhibitions. “The biannual Performance Days Functional Fabric Fair in Germany is the gold standard of the industry and we are especially pleased to organize the U.S. event in cooperation, maximizing their breadth of proven expertise to deliver a fair where tomorrow’s textile trends are on display today.”

“Fashion and function inspire each other more and more in our industry,” commented Marco Weichert, general manager of Design & Development GmbH Textile Consult. “This inaugural U.S. Functional Fabric Fair powered by Performance Days is the first of its kind during New York’s Market Week to provide an opportune sourcing platform for performance materials and technical textiles in fashion, sportswear and athleisure collections.”

The Functional Fabric Fair powered by Performance Days will showcase the latest trends in fabric development for the functional textile industry and provide an opportune marketplace in the United States for the sourcing of high performance functional fabrics and accessories. The event will include exhibits, workshops, industry presentations and professional networking and matchmaking programs. Textile manufacturers, suppliers and service providers will present their functional fabrics, membranes plus treatments, laminates, paddings, finishes, and accessories such as yarns, tapes, prints, buttons and zippers. Industry guests to attend the fair include sports fashion designers, product managers, purchasing agents and textile decision makers representing active clothing and functional wear manufacturers.

Posted December 12, 2017

Source: Reed Exhibitions