Faurecia Implements Gerber’s AccuMark® Software In Global Design Centers

TOLLAND, Conn.— December 8, 2017 — Vehicle design and manufacturing is a culmination of complex work processes especially when a company serves multiple brands and models. Implementing technology to manage these processes is imperative to manage a global network and succeed in the market place. “Implementing AccuMark across our design centers allows us to more effectively collaborate with our colleagues to design and manufacture goods more efficiently and precise,” said Emmanuel Delfavero, CAD expert for seat covers at Faurecia.

Faurecia is one of the world’s largest automotive equipment suppliers with three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and clean mobility.

“We are pleased to help Faurecia further product development goals with implementing AccuMark across their companies, bringing further precision and accuracy to their customers,” said Bill Brewster, vice president and general manager, enterprise software solutions at Gerber.

The AccuMark implementation began in France and Portugal and is now moving into the rest of the design centers throughout Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Posted December 8, 2017

Source: Gerber Technology