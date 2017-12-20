Dynamic Energy Completes A 1.4 MW Solar System For Precision Custom Coatings’ New Jersey Facility

TOTOWA, N.J. — December 19, 2017 — Precision Custom Coatings, global leader in production, design & distribution of laminated solutions & nonwoven products, partnered with Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC (Dynamic Energy), a turnkey solar energy solutions provider, to install a 1.4 MW rooftop solar system at their Totowa, New Jersey facility. The system is expected to produce approximately 1,800 MWh of energy during its first year which will offset electricity at the facility.

“This solar project will offset a good portion of our energy usage, resulting in substantial savings while reducing our carbon footprint,” said Moe Kovangji, General Manager of Precision Custom Coatings. “We would like to thank the Dynamic Energy team for their excellent guidance on every aspect of the project. Dynamic Energy’s knowledge and quality of work is highly commendable. We could not have partnered with a better company.”

The solar system is expected to save Precision Custom Coatings an estimated $6.5 million in energy costs over 25 years. The installation of the solar system will also help Precision Custom Coatings reduce their carbon footprint by eliminating approximately 1,333 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent of powering 200 homes or removing 285 passenger vehicles from New Jersey roads each year. The project is eligible for the New Jersey SREC incentive program, which will provide Precision Custom Coatings with significant revenue for the next 15 years, in addition to energy savings.

“Dynamic Energy congratulates Precision Custom Coatings on their new solar system,” said Michael Perillo, CEO of Dynamic Energy. “Precision Custom Coatings’ efforts to support renewable energy reflect a true dedication towards their goal of environmentally conscious business operations in New Jersey.”

Source: Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC