Disinfectant Wipes With Viscose: Kelheim Fibres Sets Quats Free

KELHEIM, Germany — December 18, 2017 — With the newly developed viscose fiber speciality Danufil® QR, Kelheim Fibres has mastered a challenge in the area of disinfection wipes. So far, the use of viscose fibres in these antiseptic wipes has posed a significant problem in spite of their excellent fluid handling properties: the fibres bind certain disinfectant substances which severely interferes with the wipes‘ function.

The active substances are quaternary ammonium compounds. These so-called „quats“ are positively charged. Standard viscose fibres are negatively charged which is why up to 80% of the quats are tightly bound to the fibre – meaning they are no longer available for their actual purpose.

With the viscose speciality Danufil® QR, the Bavarian fibres experts have developed a positively charged viscose fibre that can reduce this undesired effect to less than 10%. As a result, by far the largest proportion of the quats is available for effective cleaning.

Danufil® QR receives its functionality through the incorporation of a – completely bio-degradable – additive into the fibre’s core. Therefore, the functionality is evenly distributed and cannot migrate from the material.

While viscose fibres are long established raw materials for other hygiene, medical or food applications, Danufil® QR offers all the well-known benefits of viscose fibres such as absorbency, softness and skin- friendliness for disinfectant wipes.

Kelheim’s viscose fibres also score high points for eco-friendliness, particularly in convenient disposable products: Danufil® QR is made of 100% renewable raw materials. The cellulose used for these fibres comes exclusively from FSC- or PEFC-certified sources.

In addition to this, Danufil® QR has successfully taken its first steps in practice. Sample quantities for tests are immediately available.

Posted December 18, 2017

Source: Kelheim Fibres