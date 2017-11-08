Submissions To The OUTLOOK™ Asia Innovation Award Open For Nonwoven Products Or Services Developed Or Sold In Asia Pacific

BRUSSELS — November 8, 2017 — EDANA, the association serving the nonwovens and related industries, today opened submissions for the OUTLOOK™ Asia Innovation Award. This Award competition is organised within the framework of OUTLOOK™ Asia conference to be held on 14 – 15 March 2018 in Singapore.

The OUTLOOK™ Asia Award honours innovative products and services designed in or specifically intended for the Asia Pacific markets. Companies can nominate either a nonwoven or nonwoven-based product, raw material, component or service for the personal care and hygiene sectors, which has been developed, designed, manufactured and/or is on sale in the Asia Pacific region. Products from all parts of the supply chain are eligible.

During the conference, shortlisted companies will be given time to present their innovation to delegates. The winning companies will be selected by the audience and announced during the walking dinner party.

“With this award, we aim to showcase the commitment to innovation in our industry across the region. Producers appreciate this as an indispensable requirement to thrive in the marketplace – and consumers expect it. We look forward to the nominations and presenting this snapshot of how the industry in the Asia Pacific region is responding” said Pierre Wiertz, General Manager of EDANA.

OUTLOOK™ Asia has already been established as a must-attend event for innovative companies based or with an interest in Asia Pacific, and is recognised as connecting companies within the nonwoven personal care and hygiene products across the region.

