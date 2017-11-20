Oerlikon’s Expanded Nonwoven Portfolio Attracted A Lot Of Interest At The SINCE 2017

SHANGHAI/NEUMÜNSTER — November 20, 2017 — The Swiss Oerlikon Group’s new nonwoven business unit received very positive feedback from visitors to this year’s nonwovens exhibition SINCE 2017, which ran from November 8-10 in Shanghai, China. Visitors to the attractively designed Oerlikon stand were especially interested in the spunbond technology for technical applications.

Rainer Straub, head of the nonwoven business unit that had been newly created by the Oerlikon Manmade Fibers segment in the middle of the year, declared himself highly satisfied with the three lively exhibition days in the World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre: “The talks have shown that we are on the right path with our strategy and the development of our technologies. Especially the optimizations of our spunbond process and the resulting increase of nonwoven qualities in terms of strength and elongation impressed the visitors.”

Also greatly in demand were Oerlikon’s meltblown and airlaid technologies as well as the solutions for the manufacturing of wipes and other disposable nonwovens, which were offered in cooperation with Teknoweb Materials s.r.l.. All in all, the Oerlikon group’s nonwoven team are delighted with the positive outcome and can look back in satisfaction on intensive talks of high quality with customers and prospects as well as numerous concrete inquiries.

Source: Oerlikon