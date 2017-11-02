Neenah Completes Purchase Of Coldenhove

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — November 1, 2017 — Neenah Paper, Inc. announced today that it had completed the previously announced purchase of the outstanding equity of W.A. Sanders Coldenhove Holding B.V. (“Coldenhove”). Coldenhove is a specialty materials manufacturer based in the Netherlands, with a leading position in digital transfer media and other technical products.

Upon closing, the Company made a cash payment of approximately $45 million. The payment was financed through almost $14 million of available cash on hand, with the balance from incremental borrowing against the Company’s existing global revolving credit facility. Interest rates on the additional short term debt were under two percent.

Posted November 1, 2017

Source: Neenah Paper, Inc.