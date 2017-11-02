Fibrix, LLC Announces Price Increase On Nonwoven Products

CONOVER, N.C. — November 1, 2017 — Fibrix LLC, a North American manufacturer of nonwoven polyester materials, today announced it is increasing its list and off-list selling prices for all nonwovens products by $0.05 per pound. The price increases will be effective December 1, 2017, or as contracts otherwise allow.

The price increase is being driven by higher costs in raw materials and freight. This is the first price increase to Fibrix customers in over four years.

Customers should contact their Fibrix sales representative for more details.

Posted November 1, 2017

Source: Fibrix LLC