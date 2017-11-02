CHOMARAT Invests In A Carbon Multiaxial Technology, Ten Times More Productive

LE CHEYLARD, France — November 2, 2017 — CHOMARAT, the international industrial textile group, has just invested in a new carbon multiaxial machine that is unlike any other on the market. The investment bolsters the Group’s development strategy, in particular in the aerospace and automotive sectors. “This cutting-edge equipment takes the industrialization of high-performance reinforcements to the next level. This new multiaxial machine is ten times more productive than the previous generation of machines. The advantages for customers? Competitive high- performance carbon reinforcements”, declares Michel COGNET, Managing Director at CHOMARAT.

Mass Production At Competitive Prices

Well-known for its pursuance of innovation, CHOMARAT takes a step up with this incomparable equipment. Designed for and by CHOMARAT based on their own technical expertise, the new carbon multiaxial is now being industrialized. CHOMARAT is focusing its expertise on increasing line productivity and on high-speed carbon fibre placement. “The idea is to rise to the challenges of mass production in the automotive, aerospace, industrial and sports & leisure sectors. We will be able to produce multiaxial carbon reinforcements (non-crimp fabrics or NCF) using veils or an on-line powder coating”, continues Philippe SANIAL, R&T Manager at CHOMARAT. It will be possible to produce C-PLYTM, the Group’s range of high-performance carbon multiaxials, in different widths and in large volume, for constructions that are isotropic or more specific with angles from 22.5° to 90° and thin plies.

A Three-Year Investment Plan

This acquisition is part of a €35M investment plan over three years to accelerate innovation and upgrade CHOMARAT’s French sites. The plan was announced in mid-2017. “With this new carbon multiaxial, we are boosting our competitive power in France and abroad to meet the needs and requirements of our markets and customers, and also pursuing our innovation strategy”, concludes Michel COGNET.

The project has received the support of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and the FEDER (European regional development fund).

Source: CHOMARAT