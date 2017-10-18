Teijin’s New Nanofront® Bag Filter Offers Efficient Solution For Industrial Air Pollution

Tokyo, Japan — October 18, 2017 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin group’s fiber-product converting company, announced today that it has developed a new bag-type filter using Nanofront® high-strength ultra-fine polyester fiber that realizes high-efficiency dust collection, energy savings and long life.

Teijin Frontier will market the Nanofront® Bag Filter mainly to manufacturers of cement, steel and powder, targeting sales of JPY one billion by 2020.

The bag’s inside is lined with ultra-fine Nanofront® fibers, which have a diameter of just 700 nm, creating a finely porous structure for the extra-efficient collection of dust and powder. The Nanofront® Bag Filter can reduce fine powder dust emissions by nearly half compared with existing fluorinated-resin membrane bags. The Nanofront® Bag Filter is expected to satisfy Chinese regulations for powder dust emissions of less than 10mg/m3 in urban areas.

The Nanofront® Bag Filter also improves ventilation volume by nearly 50% compared with fluorinated-resin membrane bags, and the interval between cleanings to remove dust and powder is reduced by about 40%. The Nanofront® Bag Filter is also expected to improve productivity by more than 10% by and reducing the cleaning duration. Furthermore, the Nanofront® Bag Filter is expected to last longer thanks to its thick fiber layers.

Demands to reduce powder dust emissions are increasing, especially in China. Regulations now effective in urban China have reduced such of emissions from 30mg/m3 to 10mg/m3. Fluorinated-resin membranes are used for conventional bag filters to reduce emissions by thinning the filtering area and increasing the dust-collection amount, but thinner bag filters clog and decrease ventilation volume. Also, such membranes sometimes rupture when exhaust energy is increased and they must be used in a series, which adds additional costs. Teijin Frontier’s Nanofront® Bag Filter overcomes such problems while achieving highly efficient dust collection and ventilation volume.

