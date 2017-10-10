PrimaLoft Inc. Partners With Victor Capital Partners To Accelerate Its Growth Strategy

LATHAM, N.Y. — October 10, 2017 — PrimaLoft Inc. — a materials science company specializing in advanced branded technical products including insulation, fabric, and yarn for outdoor, fashion, and other industries — today announced the completion of a management-led transaction to recapitalize the business and to help the rapidly growing company invest in innovative technologies to meet growing consumer demand. The new investor group is led by private equity firm Victor Capital Partners in partnership with the private equity group at Allstate. PrimaLoft management will continue to maintain a significant investment in the business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Latham, N.Y., PrimaLoft is a leader in research and development of high performance materials for leading outdoor and fashion brands, as well as work wear, hunting, home furnishings and military applications. Originally developed in the 1980s for the U.S. army as a water-resistant, synthetic alternative to down insulation, PrimaLoft® is today recognized as a leading consumer ingredient brand. With a focus on innovation, the company has expanded its product line into a broad array of comfort solutions that are recognized by consumers and brand partners for being lightweight, warm, water-resistant, comfortable, soft, breathable, durable, eco-friendly, and animal-friendly. The company was previously owned by Prudential Capital Group.

“This is an incredible opportunity to enhance the future of PrimaLoft,” said Mike Joyce, president and chief executive officer of PrimaLoft. “In recent years, we have enjoyed significant growth and further established PrimaLoft as a leading consumer ingredient brand that partners with many of the best outdoor, fashion, and home furnishings companies in the world. Our new partnership with Victor Capital will provide the capital, commitment and operating support to drive our technological innovation and market development to new levels.”

“We would like to thank Prudential Capital Group for the tremendous support they have provided the Company over the past five years,” said Joyce. “They have been an exceptional partner and a great steward of the business, helping to drive the strategies that have underpinned our growth and position us well for the future.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with Mike Joyce and the talented team at PrimaLoft and bringing our experience working with valuable consumer brands to the company,” said Douglas Korn, managing partner of Victor Capital. “The strong and growing reputation of the PrimaLoft brand and the company’s history of leadership in developing innovative technologies offer an exciting platform for continued growth. We look forward to helping the management team propel the company to new levels of success.”

About Victor Capital Partners Victor Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in branded businesses with compelling growth potential in the industrial and consumer sectors. Victor Capital’s focus areas include industrial manufacturing and technology, industrial and business services, and specialty consumer products and services. Victor Capital seeks to use its capital and resources to partner with companies that have valuable brands, solid foundations in technology, potential for add-on acquisitions, and attractive business and market trends and characteristics. The firm was founded in late 2015 by Douglas R. Korn, a private equity veteran who has been partnering with strong management teams to help build great companies since the late 1980s.

Posted October 10, 2017

Source: PrimaLoft, Inc.