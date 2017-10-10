Porcher Industries Acquires Entire Operation Of P-D Interglas Technologies From Preiss Daimler Group

BADINIERES, France — October 2017 — Porcher Industries, a leader in technical textiles and thermoplastic composite solutions, has completed the acquisition of Interglas Technologies’ operation including all business operations, workforce resources, assets, infrastructure and brand rights from the Preiss Daimler Group. Interglas Technologies GmbH is a German producer of technical fabrics for aeronautic, industrial, electrical and building applications. This transaction will reinforce Porcher Industries’ position as a leading global manufacturer of technical textiles.

Interglas Technologies GmbH, has over 50 years’ experience in the manufacturing and innovation of glass, carbon, basalt, aramid and other synthetic fabrics. Headquartered in Germany, with production facilities in Erbach, the company is a key supplier of technical fabrics, both within Germany and worldwide.

With a vast product range that complements Porcher Industries’ offering in terms of technology, region and application, this acquisition represents a strategic step in the company’s long-term plans to extend both the technical and production capacity for high quality technical textiles, particularly glass fiber fabrics.

The transition from P-D Interglas Technologies GmbH to Porcher Industries Germany, will start beginning of October, with the current highly experienced Interglas workforce of 155 moving across from this point too.

Andre Genton, CEO, Porcher Industries comments: “We are immensely proud to have completed this acquisition. As a respected competitor for over 40 years, we hold the company’s experience, technology and reputation in high regard. Porcher Industries will be even better positioned to serve and innovate and we look forward to continuing Interglas’ tradition of delivering excellence”.

