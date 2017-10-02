Hexcel Completes Structil Acquisition

STAMFORD, Conn., October 2, 2017 – Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of all of the shares of Structil SA, a French producer and supplier of high-performance composites to the aerospace, defense and industrial markets.

Structil is a joint venture between Safran Ceramics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Safran, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (formerly Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation). The company employs approximately 70 people at a 68,000-square-foot production plant on a seven-acre site in Vert-le- Petit, France, about 25 miles south of Paris. Structil’s 2016 sales were approximately $21 million. The company’s product lines include prepregs, structural adhesives and pultruded profiles used in engine nacelles, aerospace interiors, military jets and more.

Hexcel’s Chairman, CEO and President, Nick Stanage, said, “We are pleased to complete the transaction and to welcome the Structil team to Hexcel. Together, we will strengthen our development capability and technologies for next-generation aerospace and industrial applications.”

