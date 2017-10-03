Gore Exhibiting Next-Gen Fabrics And High-Performance Cables & Materials For Military And Defense Applications At AUSA 2017

ELKTON, M — October 3, 2017 — W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) will be exhibiting products from both GORE® Military Fabrics and GORE® Cables and Materials – engineered to perform reliably on the battlefield and in the air – at the 2017 AUSA Annual Meeting, October 9-11, Washington, D.C., Booth 2733.

Gore offers durable technical solutions for military personnel and the ground vehicles and aircraft that protect them. Highlighted at the expo will be GORE® CHEMPAK® fabric with stretch technology used in the CPCSU-2 that delivers protection against a wide range of chemical and biological hazards in liquid, vapor, and aerosol form. Also on display will be soft, flexible GORE® Uniform Fabric that offers the best combination of improved breathability, greater water resistance, faster drying time, and superior strength without melting or dripping during flash-fire incidents.

Gore will also feature its expanded catalog of GORE® Cables and Materials for ground vehicles and aircraft that deliver failure-free performance in any military defense operation. Products that will be on display include small, lightweight high data rate cables; high-frequency coaxial and microwave/RF assemblies; robust power and signal delivery cables; durable aircraft sealants; and excellent EMI shielding materials.

For more information about GORE® Military Fabrics and GORE® Cables and Materials, visit Gore at the 2017 AUSA Meeting & Expo in Washington, D.C., October 9-11, in Booth 2733.

Posted October3, 2017

Source: W. L. Gore & Associates