Foss Floors Orders Dilo Line

EBERBACH, Germany — September 27, 2017 — Dilo has received an order from Foss Floors, with headquarters in Rome (GA) – USA, to supply a complete DILO needlepunch line. This order demonstrates once more the strong partnership between Foss and Dilo.

The line is suitable for the production of floor covering felts, and includes a state of the art DiloTemafa opening and blending line, DiloSpinnbau MC 3-5 carding machine 3 meter wide, DiloMachines crosslapper DLBS 30/50 with CV1 system, 2 needlelooms DI-LOOM series together with an integrated process control system DILO-PCS.

Foss Floors operates several other DILO production lines including high speed patterning DI-LOOP units and is a well-known leader and pioneer in nonwoven needlepunch floor coverings and specialty flooring products.

DiloGroup is the leading supplier for complete needling lines for any type of staple fiber covering a wide range of applications. Currently over 330 complete lines have been supplied worldwide.

Posted October 13, 2017

Source: DiloGroup