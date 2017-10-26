EDANA Announces Winners Of 2017 Nonwovens Innovation Academy (NIA) Poster Contest Awards

BRUSSELS — October 26, 2017 — EDANA, the leading global association and voice of the nonwovens and related industries, announced the 3 laureates of the Poster Contest Awards during a ceremony at the Nonwovens Innovation Academy (NIA), 25th – 26th October in Chemnitz, Germany.

An independent panel of experts in nonwovens innovation and R&D selected the 3 laureates from amongst the 15 poster submissions. The posters were displayed in the NIA networking area, where the 15 academics were present to explain to the conference delegates their research projects and findings in more detail.

The three laureates will be invited to present their research at the International Nonwovens Symposium in Rome, on the 23rd – 24th May 2018, in front of over 250 attendees.

The three winners are:

Frederik Cloppenburg, Head of the Research Group, Nonwoven Technology – Institut für Textiltechnik der RWTH Aachen University (Germany)

Poster: Technical and Economic Self-Optimisation for Nonwoven Cards

Frederik Cloppenburg said, “I’m proud to be awarded with a poster award from the EDANA NIA 2017. I’m especially happy that the jury recognized that my research addresses an important topic which affects the nonwoven industry”.

Zuhaib Hassan, PhD Student – Istanbul Technical University (Turkey)

Poster: Development of Nonwovens by Modacrylic Fibers for Industrial Applications

Zuhaib Hassan said “This is the first time that I have participated in the Nonwoven Innovation Academy and I thank EDANA for giving me the opportunity to participate in this wonderful event. Competing at the highest level is not about winning: it’s about preparation and courage, about understanding and nurturing your people, and about heart. Winning is only the result!”

Pranil Vora, Textile Technology Student – D.K.T.E Textile & Engineering Institute (India)

Poster: The Development of Nonwoven Air Filters for Petrol and Diesel Engines

Pranil Vora said “I feel honoured to receive this prestigious award from EDANA and I am excited to attend the event in Rome”

“The diverse scope of the subjects covered in the research projects and the breath of their origins shows how the footprint of nonwovens is expanding both beyond traditional geographical boundaries and fields of application” said Marines Lagemaat, Scientific & Technical Affairs Director of EDANA.

This Poster Contest Awards complements the EDANA Student Grant initiative, which enabled 14 students from all over the world to participate in the NIA, organised this year in Chemnitz, Germany with the kind assistance of the Saxon Textile Research Institute (STFI). Both the awards and the grant reinforce the strong and tangible results of the NIA‘s main goal: to encourage the development of technical understanding and research and to support innovation and growth in the nonwovens and related industries by bringing together academics, students, scientists, engineers and industry experts.

Posted October 26, 2017

Source: EDANA