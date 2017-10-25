DiloGroup To Exhibit At SINCE 2017

EBERBACH, Germany — October 25, 2017 — Starting in 1986, the Shanghai International Nonwovens Conference & Exhibition (SINCE) has become the largest and most important nonwovens exhibition in Asia.

This year, more than 450 exhibitors will present on a floor space exceeding 34 000 m2 the complete industry value chain from nonwovens raw materials, production machines and accessories to the endproduct. The related industries covered include hygiene, filtration, fabrics and apparel, medical, automotive, wipes, home furnishings and upholstery.

DiloGroup from Eberbach, Germany, with its units DiloSystems, DiloMachines, DiloTemafa and DiloSpinnbau has traditionally taken part in this important exhibition since 1986.

As the leading group in the field of staple fibre nonwoven production lines DiloGroup will inform about complete lines presenting the latest developments in all components. Staple fibre production lines start with fibre preparation – opening and blending – from DiloTemafa, card feeding and cards from DiloSpinnbau and end with crosslappers and needlelooms from DiloMachines.

The quality of DiloGroup’s four equipment components, opening and blending, carding, crosslapping and needling, is important to customers. A DILO line stands for highest productivity with best web quality. This goes hand in hand with a high efficiency as the mentioned four machine groups are controlled by a single drive and control technique and fulfill all requirements for modern crosslinking and smart production.

Individual lines are engineered, manufactured, delivered and put into operation by DiloGroup for the customer’s specific purpose and benefit.

Service and spare parts supply to support the high availability of DILO nonwoven production lines is available worldwide. In addition to information about standard universal lines, we will inform about the latest developments in DILO machines which aim to increase efficiency, productivity and improve end product quality by the degree of automation.

An example of such an innovation is the “Vector 200”, a new crosslapper by DiloMachines which is unique with an infeed speed of more than 200 m/min.

Please visit DiloGroup at Hall 1, booth R76.

Posted October 25, 2017

Source: DiloGroup